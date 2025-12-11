Settlement reached in NASCAR antitrust lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — Michael Jordan’s attorney said after a 90-minute recess Thursday morning, a settlement has been reached in a federal antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR, which highlights the deep family ties in motorsports.

In a Charlotte federal courtroom, witnesses have shared emotional connections to NASCAR, starting with Denny Hamlin, who recalled his father’s sacrifices to help him race. Jordan himself grew up attending NASCAR races with his father, leading to his partnership with Hamlin in 23XI Racing.

Other teams, like Joe Gibbs Racing and Richard Childress Racing, also emphasize family legacies. NASCAR, founded by Bill France Sr. in 1948, remains family-owned.

The trial has revealed tensions over the 2025 revenue-sharing agreement, with teams wanting permanent charters. NASCAR’s defense is expected to conclude Friday.

