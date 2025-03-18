Team behind Customshop reveals plans for Dilworth wine bar

CHARLOTTE — Chef Andres Kaifer and business partner Alex Bridges, the team behind Customshop and the recently opened Marina’s Tapas in Optimist Hall, have announced plans to open a third concept.

The pair are adding a wine bar and retail shop to their portfolio that will open this fall in the space that once housed Mere’s in The Courtyard shopping center off of Park Road.

The new spot will feature an extensive “by the glass” list and a custom tap system. There will also be a wide selection of wines by the bottle that guests can enjoy onsite or take home.

The wine bar will offer frequent tastings to help introduce patrons to new wine regions and varietals.

“Opening a wine-focused spot has always been a dream and is what’s kept me in the business,” Bridges said in a news release.

The space will have indoor seating with a bar, a banquet, and a large communal table. There will also be a patio with outdoor seating.

“Alex becoming a partner at Customshop has led to what is now an amazing working relationship,” Kaifer said. “We designed a concept where his expertise on wine will be the main event and the food menu can be a culinary playground not tied to any genre.”

Details such as the name, menu, and opening date are yet to be announced.

