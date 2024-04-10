Micro Center announces opening date in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — After more than a year of anticipation, Micro Center is officially opening in Charlotte soon.

The technology-centric megastore will open on May 10 in its new spot on South Boulevard, just south of Woodlawn Road.

The Charlotte location will be Micro Center’s 27th location in the United States. Previously, the next closest store was in the Atlanta area, more than three hours away from Charlotte and nearly six hours away from Raleigh.

Micro Center is known for having some of the lowest prices on new electronics and computer equipment, and many deals are found in-store only. Computer aficionados across Charlotte have been anxiously awaiting the store’s opening, based on numerous posts and comments in the Charlotte Subreddit.

Charlotte’s Micro Center will also have a “Knowledge Bar” offering authorized computer service for Apple, Dell, and HP products.

The chain said in a news release on Wednesday that the store will offer “exclusive discounts and promotions” to celebrate the grand opening on May 10.

(WATCH: Mother Nature prevents ski slopes from opening)

Mother Nature prevents ski slopes from opening

©2024 Cox Media Group