Microgrids can provide vital power during hurricanes

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of people were without power for weeks, and some even had to wait months after Hurricane Helene tore through North Carolina.

That’s because Duke Energy workers had to deal with more than just downed power lines. Substations were wiped out with the high flood waters -- one substation in Asheville was destroyed and had to be rebuilt. Dozens of power poles were snapped by trees, and debris had to be cleared out before utility workers could get to them.

Not everyone could afford to run a generator for that amount of time. That’s why the nonprofit Footprint Project set up a hub with solar panels at Barnardsville Elementary School in Buncombe County to make sure people left in the dark had a safe place to find comfort.

You can also have a solar-powered microgrid at your house. We met Sami Kirdar in October, who told us when he moved to Charlotte, he invested in solar-plus battery storage so his home could generate and store its own electricity. He learned the hard way how tough it is to be without it.

“In 2012, we went through Hurricane Sandy, didn’t have power for six days. I had some friends who were out for over a month,” Kirdar said. “It was a very painful experience.”

Preparing for a power outage

You can invest in a small home generator for only a few hundred dollars, but remember that you’ll need to make sure they’re fueled up before a storm.

You should also have one gallon of water per person per day, along with non-perishable food.

Charge your phones, portable phone chargers, and batteries. Keep a flashlight nearby, along with a battery-powered radio.

(VIDEO: Lawmakers consider bill to ease floodplain rules for rebuilding after Hurricane Helene)

