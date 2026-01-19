Microsoft’s new plan aims to cover data center utility costs

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Microsoft unveiled a new plan calling for technology companies to pay their fair share for data center utilities, according to the Hickory Record.

The company said it plans to seek rates to cover electricity, water usage and building costs for its data centers, reducing the financial impact for residents.

This latest announcement comes as Microsoft expands in Catawba County, with data center sites in the works near Conover, Maiden and Hickory.

Microsoft is investing $1 billion into Catawba County’s development, with plans for significant utility expenditure expected to enhance local resources. The county government will refund $16 million in property tax revenues to Microsoft over the next ten years while retaining $14.1 million from the company during that period, according to the Record’s previous reporting.

In addition to financial considerations, Microsoft’s plan includes five key strategies designed to benefit the community. These strategies call for utility rates that reflect actual usage, minimized water consumption, job training for building data centers, partnerships with educational institutions for artificial intelligence training and refraining from requesting tax rate reductions from local municipalities.

VIDEO: Charlotte data center project moves forward without public input, raising questions

Charlotte data center project moves forward without public input, raising questions

©2026 Cox Media Group