Middle school principal involved in fight after intervening in student altercation

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A principal at Bradley Middle School in Huntersville was involved in a fight last Friday after intervening in an altercation between two students.

The principal, who has not been named, sent a message to families stating that he is doing well following the incident.

The altercation occurred outside the school, and the principal was brought to the ground during the confrontation.

The student involved in the incident has been referred for additional support and will face disciplinary action.

The principal also reminded students that they would be disciplined for recording and sharing videos of fights.

