Middle schooler dies after passing out on bus in Gaston County, principal says

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old student at a Gaston County middle school died after they lost consciousness on a school bus, the district said Thursday.

In a message sent to parents, the principal of Holbrook Middle School said the student passed out on a school bus Thursday morning and was not responsive. EMS confirmed it happened while the bus was on school grounds.

The student was taken to the hospital where he later died, the principal confirmed.

“This is devastating news for our school family, and we are heartbroken,” the message reads.

“Everybody’s crying”

The middle school is making counselors and additional staff available to support students.

“Please keep the student’s family, friends, and classmates in your thoughts and prayers,” the principal said. “I know that all of us will come together to support our school family as we mourn the loss of one of our very own.”

His friends said the 13-year-old was “the nicest guy in the world.”

