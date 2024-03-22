Midnight Diner to open 2nd Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Midnight Diner is doubling down on Charlotte with plans for a location in the University area.

Owner Brian Dominick says the popular eatery should open at 6538 N. Tryon St. in the fourth quarter. That site is located along the light-rail line.

“It just made sense,” Dominick says.

The project is nearly two-and-a-half years in the making. In November 2021, Dominick told the Charlotte Business Journal he planned to open a second Midnight Diner.

