Midwood Smokehouse first of several new restaurants at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — Midwood Smokehouse is now dishing up its popular barbecue at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Its 115-seat restaurant opened this week on Concourse B.

This marks Midwood’s seventh location, which includes four others in the Charlotte market.

Frank Scibelli, founder and CEO of FS Food Group, says Midwood is a fit for the airport because barbecue appeals to a wide demographic. His company is also behind Mama Ricotta’s, Little Mama’s, Paco’s Tacos and Tequila, Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria, and Yafo Kitchen.

“I think it’s going to be really successful there,” Scibelli says.

It’s all part of plans by airport master concessionaire HMSHost and CLT to expand food and beverage offerings.

