Charlotte is getting a new restaurant from team behind South End favorites

CHARLOTTE — A new restaurant is coming to South End.
Culinary Dropout is opening Oct. 11 in Vantage South End.
The restaurant is from the team behind North Italia and Flower Child and is known for classic comfort food, including house made soft pretzels, honey drizzled fried chicken and 36-hour slow-roasted ribs.
This is Culinary Dropout’s first location on the East Coast.
