Charlotte nonprofit faces nearly $1 million budget cut due to federal funding freeze

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte nonprofit that serves immigrants said they are facing a nearly $1 million budget cut.

Our Bridge for Kids said the federal government is freezing $6 billion in education funding.

Of that, the nonprofit was slated to receive $826,000, which is 31% of its budget.

The nonprofit said that if the funding is not released, they will have to eliminate their after-school programs.

