Millions in funding awarded to center helping survivors of abuse

CHARLOTTE — Millions of dollars will go to a new project to help survivors of domestic violence, sex assault and child abuse in Charlott.e

Lawmakers and other leaders unveiled a $2.5 million check for the new Umbrella Center on Friday.

The center, located off Albemarle Road, will be a single spot survivors can go to for services including medical care, therapy and interviews with detectives.

Congresswoman Alma Adams said this is personal to her as she is a survivor of domestic violence.

“It’s still very fresh in my mind which is one of the reasons why I really felt this particular center and what it was going to do and who it was going to serve was really important to me,” Congresswoman Adams said.

When it opens, the new Umbrella Center will serve more than 10,000 survivors a year.

