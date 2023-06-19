Millions given to Atrium Health campaign to improve Carolina cancer care

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Atrium Health Foundation’s Giving Hope campaign received over a million dollars on Monday morning with the goal of advancing research and bringing the most modern medicine and cancer innovations to the Carolinas.

The funding will not only be used for research and education, but the money will also support Atrium’s new radiation therapy facility that is currently being built in the Queen City.

The event was held at 10 a.m. Monday morning at the Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center on Medical Center Boulevard in Winston-Salem.

Leaders from Advocate Health, Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute, and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center met with the media and other members of the community to speak about the gift and its impacts on the future of cancer treatment in our area.

