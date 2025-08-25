Ministry working to rehome displaced residents after Statesville inn closes

STATESVILLE, N.C. — About 60 families have been displaced since Brookwood Inn in Statesville closed its doors.

Brookwood Inn served to house those who were struggling to make ends meet. But it has plans to close on Sunday.

Fifth Street Ministries is helping these families as they scramble to find a new place to stay, the Statesville Record reports.

But they aren’t working alone. Fifth Street Ministries is working with Iredell Homeless Coalition to deliver services, provide case management, and help families stabilize, the Statesville Record reports.

“I’m inspired by the way this community comes together to stand with our underhoused neighbors — this collaboration is exactly why I’m honored to join Fifth Street Ministries,” Tamara Roach, the incoming executive director of the ministry, told the Statesville Record.

And the organization has received $15,000 from the United Way of Iredell County’s Endowment for the Future.

