Mint Hill police officer hit by car while directing traffic

MATTHEWS, N.C. — An officer with the Mint Hill Police Department has been injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. outside of Mint Hill Elementary School.

The officer was directing traffic when they were hit by the car.

The officer was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to CMS.

It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.

