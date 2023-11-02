Local

Mint Hill police officer hit by car while directing traffic

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Mint Hill police officer hit by car while directing traffic

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MATTHEWS, N.C. — An officer with the Mint Hill Police Department has been injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. outside of Mint Hill Elementary School.

The officer was directing traffic when they were hit by the car.

ALSO READ: ‘I don’t deserve this’: Woman recovering after being hit by vehicle in restaurant parking lot

The officer was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to CMS.

It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.

VIDEO: Woman recovering after being hit by vehicle in restaurant parking lot

Woman recovering after being hit by vehicle in restaurant parking lot

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read