‘I don’t deserve this’: Woman recovering after being hit by vehicle in restaurant parking lot

HICKORY, N.C. — A woman has been seriously hurt after being hit by a car outside of a restaurant in Hickory last weekend.

Alexis Perkins told Channel 9 that she was talking to her friends in the parking lot of Gateway Pub and Grill when she was struck by a dark-colored Chevy pickup truck.

“I went straight down when I got hit. I fell on top of my friend, who was standing beside me. She got up, and I didn’t feel anything at first. But when they tried to help me get up, I told them, ‘I’m not able to get up,’” Perkins said.

She said several people yelled at the driver to stop the vehicle, but they refused and continued onto Highway 70.

Perkins, a mother to a 4-year-old boy, said she suffered a shattered ankle and two broken bones in her leg. She said she was going to college to become a nurse, but this accident has put those plans on hold.

“School had actually just started, and I had to drop out because of my situation. I’m not able to attend. And I have a 4-year-old son; it’s hard to tend to him and everything,” Perkins explained.

Family members told Channel 9 that her hospital bills after her first surgery are already more than $100,000. She is looking at nearly a year before she is fully recovered.

So far, police have not been able to find the vehicle believed to be involved in this incident. Perkins said she is holding out hope that the driver will come forward.

“Anybody who knows anything can come forward and help me at least get some justice because I don’t deserve this. I don’t bother anybody, and it’s put me in a pretty bad situation,” Perkins said.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has reached out to the owner of the restaurant for surveillance video of the hit-and-run. He is waiting to hear back.

