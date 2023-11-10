‘Miracle on the Hudson’ plane finds final home in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Fourteen years ago, a U.S. Airways flight bound for Charlotte landed safely in the Hudson River with 155 people on board.

Known as “The Miracle on the Hudson,” that plane has now landed in its final home in Charlotte.

Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with Stephen Saucier, the president of the Sullenberger Aviation Museum, about the monumental moment.

“Now we’re preparing to tell its story. So, it feels extraordinary,” said Saucier.

Saucier told White that the museum was named after Sully Sullenberger, the pilot who landed the plane.

The state-of-the-art main exhibit gallery is 35,000 square feet. It will not only house Flight 1549; it will also display more than 40 civil, military, and commercial aircraft.

“It will have flight simulators. You can climb into a cockpit and pretend like you’re flying that plane,” Saucier explained. “We’ll have educators, will have lectures, and will tell stories of all of the aircraft and people that use them.”

