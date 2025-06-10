Miracle preemie graduates pre-K, ready for kindergarten

CHARLOTTE — Over the last few weeks, families across our area have celebrated graduations.

From kindergarten to college, each of these milestones is considered a big deal.

Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis spoke with one family and their tiny graduate about the significance of the moment.

Tamela and Robert Ross’ daughter, Ella Grace, just graduated from pre-K and is heading to kindergarten this fall.

“Just to see how she is blossoming into the vibrant five-year-old that she is now, it’s just amazing. And it’s still, I just, I can’t believe it to this day,” said Tamela Ross.

For this family, that milestone was a miracle. Ella Grace was born at 24 weeks and one day.

“Hold her in my hand,” said Robert Ross.

“She had retinopathy, she had apnea, and chronic lung disease, which we still are dealing with. She, her lung collapsed on the second day of her life,” said Tamela Ross.

Tamela Ross went on to say that on one of Ella Grace’s sickest days, she had to have a blood transfusion. From there, she would go on to spend 143 days in the intensive care unit at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.

“When she would have days like this, it would take so much out of her because her lungs weren’t strong enough,” said Tamela Ross.

But now, Ella Grace is thriving. And as they celebrated every ounce in the NICU, they are also celebrating every milestone outside of it, big or small.

“To see her walk across the stage. It’s just one of many,” said Robert Ross.

“Every event is a big event,” said Tamela Ross. She’s our miracle baby, literally."

