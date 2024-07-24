Missing 79-year-old man needs medication, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Police in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help Tuesday night in finding a missing 79-year-old man.

Fred Willie Dunlap was last seen Friday at his home on Bobby Lane in east Charlotte.

He needs medication, which he does not have, for his medical conditions, the police said.

Family members are concerned for Dunlap’s well-being. He is physically very weak and cannot get around without using a walker, according to police.

Dunlap is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown where he was going.

Call 911 if you have information.

No additional details have been made available.

