Missing endangered alert issued for 95-year-old man with dementia

A missing endangered alert has been issued for a 95-year-old man who is believed to be suffering from dementia.

Henderson Jackson Jr. is believed to be driving a 2009 Volvo passenger vehicle, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

He was seen on FLOCK cameras traveling outbound on Charlotte Highway 49 into York County Monday morning.

Jackson is described as having brown eyes, bald, weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a baseball cap, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Jackson should call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at (704)-336-7600.

