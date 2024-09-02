Local

Missing endangered alert issued for 95-year-old man with dementia

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Henderson Jackson Jr. Missing

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

A missing endangered alert has been issued for a 95-year-old man who is believed to be suffering from dementia.

Henderson Jackson Jr. is believed to be driving a 2009 Volvo passenger vehicle, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

He was seen on FLOCK cameras traveling outbound on Charlotte Highway 49 into York County Monday morning.

READ NEXT: Search underway for gunman after teen’s death in Shelby

Jackson is described as having brown eyes, bald, weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a baseball cap, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Jackson should call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at (704)-336-7600.

WATCH: Parents scramble as Monroe charter school shuts down

Parents scramble as Monroe charter school shuts down

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read