Missing North Carolina teen found during Florida traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 16‑year‑old girl from North Carolina was located during a traffic stop in Florida after a deputy noticed a speeding vehicle.

The teen initially gave false names and birthdates, raising concern for her safety.

The driver, 37‑year‑old Joshua Magraff, gave conflicting stories about his relationship with the girl and why they were traveling.

Deputies later confirmed the teen had been reported missing a month earlier.

A search of the vehicle uncovered counterfeit money, drugs, and paraphernalia.

The teen was placed in protective custody, and Magraff was arrested on multiple charges.

The investigation, however, remains ongoing.

VIDEO: Convicted sex offender accused of assaulting Union County teen expected in court

Convicted sex offender accused of assaulting Union County teen expected in court

©2026 Cox Media Group