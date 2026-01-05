Mixed-use community proposed for Lake Norman by Texas developer

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Texas developer, High Street District Development Inc., has submitted plans to the Huntersville Planning Department for a mixed-use community on Lake Norman.

The 11.87-acre development would include 259 multifamily homes and commercial space, and would be located on Old Statesville Road near Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the developer’s rezoning request calls for removing a greenhouse and accessory buildings to make way for the development, which is called Old Statesville Road Mixed-Use.

