Mom scared for her kids’ safety in 911 calls made before fire, murder-suicide

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — In 911 calls from the night of a suspected murder-suicide, a mom tried to warn police hours before her husband killed one of their children and himself.

The calls themselves are too emotional to share. But Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned the mom placed the first call hours after she said Russell Blakney threatened to take her life. It was also hours before a long standoff that ended with their Gaston County house on fire and her family members dead.

Police said Russell Blakney shot and killed his 11-year-old son, Cyrus Blakney, and then shot himself at the home on Brentwood Lane. Officers pulled Cyrus’ twin sister, Piper, out of the burning building.

The newly released 911 calls reveal the twins’ mother was frightened for her safety. She called 911 at 10:08 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. In the emotional call, the mom said she was worried about her children. She said the kids were home alone with her husband, who she said had held her at gunpoint the day before.

Minutes later, a much calmer friend called on her behalf.

“The main question is are the children safe?” the friend asked. “There’s two kids in the home with the father, who’s armed.”

The twins’ mother worried Blakney would do something drastic when police arrived because she said he told her, “He’s getting ready for the cops. He’s not going back to jail.”

“She is very, very concerned that he is going to try to harm her children,” the friend said in the call.

Four hours later, at 2:11 p.m., the mother was granted a restraining order. Then, Gastonia police said between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., they were called to assist the sheriff’s office in arresting Blakney at the family’s home. That began a long, drawn out negotiation with the twins in the house.

Former FBI Special Agent Chris Swecker told Lemon by phone that in a case like this, negotiators have to keep the person talking. They also need to be aware that emotional reactions are a real possibility when children are hostages.

“Expecting the worst case scenario and, you know, literally be ready to launch at a split second’s notice,” Swecker said.

After almost 11 hours on scene, Gastonia police said at 3:37 a.m. Saturday, the house ignited into flames.

“I can‘t think of a more complicated scenario than that,” Swecker said.

The SWAT Team moved in when the fire started and they were able to get both children out. However, Cyrus had already died from a gunshot wound. His sister was hospitalized with smoke inhalation, but Lemon learned she has recovered.

Channel 9 asked the district attorney if the State Bureau of Investigation will look into this case since officers were on scene when the suspect shot his son and himself. They said the SBI has not been called to investigate.

