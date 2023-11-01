Officers tried to get Gaston Co. dad to surrender before apparent murder-suicide

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police said they were trying to get a Gaston County father to surrender when they say he killed his son and set their home on fire.

Gastonia police said last month, investigators from multiple agencies were working to serve Russell Blakney with a domestic violence protection order, an involuntary commitment order, and arrest warrants.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Police said Blakney was inside his home on Brentwood Lane on Oct. 21 with his 11-year-old twins inside. They said while negotiators were on scene, the home went up in flames.

Blakney’s son, Cyrus was killed. SWAT officers pulled his sister to safety.

Blakney died by suicide.

Channel 9 requested the 911 calls in the case, but the Gaston County Police Department asked a judge to seal them.

The district attorney said they need more time to interview the final witnesses in the case.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: 11-year-old survives after father, twin brother die in suspected murder-suicide)

11-year-old survives after father, twin brother die in suspected murder-suicide

©2023 Cox Media Group