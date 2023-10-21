1 killed in shooting, fire in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person died in an incident involving a shooting and fire in Gaston County early Saturday.

Gaston County Police investigators responded to Brentwood Lane near Stanley just after 2 a.m. Saturday to assist the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office in what they say is a fire and shooting investigation.

They say one person is dead as a result of the incident, but no further details regarding the cause of death or victim’s identity have been released.

The GCPD said they are in the early stages of the investigation, but it appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320, or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

