Monks promote unity on cross-country walk, stop in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of monks heading for Charlotte made a stop in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday.

Videos show them walking through a crowd, participating in a March for Life.

The monks and their dog have gotten national attention as they walk all the way from Texas to Washington, D.C., all to promote peace and unity.

They also visited the South Carolina State House and spoke to the crowd.

“We should live and love each other, show compassion with each other, so that peace can begin within each and every one of us,” one of the monks said.

The monks are set to arrive in Charlotte sometime next week.

