Monroe eases drought restrictions after recent rain

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe is pulling back its drought restrictions thanks to recent rain.

The city said it’s downgrading to Stage 1 water conservation. This means any water restrictions in place are now voluntary.

Due to increased precipitation and back pumping from the rock quarry, Lake Twitty is full, and Lake Lee is getting close.

The city says it will keep pumping water from the quarry to help Lake Lee, but in the meantime, mandatory water restrictions are gone.

Residents and businesses are still encouraged to limit outdoor watering to the early morning and late afternoon.

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