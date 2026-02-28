Monroe man arrested following ‘lengthy’ narcotics investigation

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man during an early morning search warrant execution at a home on Icemorlee Street.

The arrest follows a lengthy narcotics investigation conducted by city detectives, officials said.

Markeith Daquan Carelock was taken into custody and is facing several felony charges resulting from the narcotics investigation.

Carelock is charged with possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver cocaine. He also faces charges for maintaining a dwelling for the unlawful purpose of selling controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia, officials said.

Following his arrest, Carelock was transported to the Union County Detention Center. Records show he is currently being held under a $55,000 secured bond.

“We remain committed to identifying and removing individuals who choose to sell illegal drugs in our community,” Monroe Police Chief Rhett Bolen said. “We are working to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods and ensure Monroe remains a safe place for families to live and work.”

The department encouraged anyone with information related to illegal drug activity to contact the Monroe Police Department. Tips can also be submitted anonymously.

