Monroe mayor announces he will not seek re-election

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Mayor Robert Burns announced Monday morning that he will not seek re-election, endorsing Councilman David Dotson as his successor.

Under Burns’ leadership, Monroe has been ranked as the 10th city for small businesses in North Carolina, surpassing Charlotte, which was ranked 19th. The airport has been expanded, and the Downtown Master Plan has been revamped to improve parking and infrastructure, according to representatives with his office.

Burns founded several community programs, including the Animal Welfare Committee, the Special Needs & Disabilities Committee, and Monroe Works, which provides career readiness opportunities, his office said.

Burns said he believes Dotson’s leadership will bring new ways for local government to serve Monroe’s residents.

“I fully support David Dotson to become the next Mayor of Monroe,” Burns said. “Dotson doesn’t chase titles, but instead is always looking for ways to serve this city, which he genuinely loves.”

Dotson, a Marine Corps veteran with over 25 years of law enforcement experience, announced his candidacy for Mayor of Monroe on Monday. Dotson said he pledges to bring “common-sense leadership, transparency, and accountability to city government.”

Dotson said he has fought to limit high-density residential growth, increase transparency, and protect taxpayers as a City Council member. He led efforts to require public input on new developments and reduce residential density.

