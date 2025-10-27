Joseph Wilson Jr., first Black officer in Mecklenburg County, dies

CHARLOTTE — Joseph Wilson Jr., the first Black officer hired by the Mecklenburg County Police Department, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of breaking barriers and inspiring future generations.

Officer Wilson was a trailblazer who made significant contributions to the department and paved the way for more inclusive representation in law enforcement.

Wilson’s impact on the department is one that will never be forgotten, as he set a precedent for service and integrity within the force.

His career marked a significant milestone in the history of the Mecklenburg County Police Department, which later merged with the city.

