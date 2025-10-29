Middle school student found with handgun during search for vape

MONROE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after an unloaded handgun was found on an eighth-grade student at Monroe Middle School on Wednesday.

School officials were initially checking for a vape device when they discovered the handgun in the student’s possession, Monroe Police said.

The school resource officer assigned to Monroe Middle School was immediately notified and responded promptly to contain the situation.

At no time were any students or staff threatened, and no injuries occurred from this incident.

The Monroe Police Department is working with school officials to determine how the student got the gun.

Due to the age of those involved and the ongoing nature of the investigation, no additional information is being released at this time.

VIDEO: Monroe High students host cancer walk for a cause