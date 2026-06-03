Investigations reveal gaps in Mecklenburg County’s child and family services

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County leaders are facing renewed scrutiny over child welfare practices as the community continues to demand accountability in the death of 6‑year‑old Dominique Moody.

Police say Dominique endured severe abuse and unsafe living conditions before she was found dead inside an east Charlotte home last December. Her aunt and two other women are charged with felony child abuse.

On Tuesday night, county commissioners reviewed the findings of two separate investigations — one conducted by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and another internal review ordered by County Manager Mike Bryant.

Both were launched soon after Dominique’s death and examined how Mecklenburg County Youth and Family Services handled child‑welfare cases.

State investigators identified several strengths, including:

Intake case decisions were screened properly in 96% of cases

82% of intakes were assigned within the required timeframe

64% of cases that may have met the criminal definition of child abuse were reported to law enforcement or the district attorney

Dominique Moody

But the review also found significant gaps. In 52% of cases examined, intake workers did not ask enough questions to fully explore potential maltreatment.

The state also found instances where cases that may have met the criminal definition of child abuse were not reported to law enforcement.

Because of those findings, the state has directed Mecklenburg County to submit a corrective action plan within 30 days.

County Manager Mike Bryant and other county leaders have also been called to testify Thursday before the House Oversight Committee in Raleigh.

“We are looking forward to that committee meeting … to share firsthand the plan we have put in place in response to the recommendations from DHHS,” Bryant said.

Youth and Family Services officials say they are committed to improving the system but cannot do it alone, emphasizing the need for stronger partnerships with community organizations and other agencies.

As part of the county’s response, commissioners approved next year’s budget Tuesday night, which includes funding for 22 new positions within Child and Family Services, including social workers and additional support staff.

©2026 Cox Media Group