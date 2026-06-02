FORECAST: Clearing skies to bring comfortable, sunny stretch

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The top weather story over the next few days will be the return of clear skies and a stretch of fantastic weather.
- After a few spotty showers this evening, conditions will quickly improve as skies clear out overnight.
- Comfortable temperatures, plenty of sunshine, and very low humidity will take over through mid‑week.
- A gradual warm‑up will follow, but the humidity should stay in check until the weekend.
- The trade‑off for the dry, pleasant air is a lack of rain. Our next meaningful chance for showers won’t arrive until Monday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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