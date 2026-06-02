FORECAST: Clearing skies to bring comfortable, sunny stretch

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The top weather story over the next few days will be the return of clear skies and a stretch of fantastic weather.

After a few spotty showers this evening, conditions will quickly improve as skies clear out overnight.

Comfortable temperatures, plenty of sunshine, and very low humidity will take over through mid‑week.

A gradual warm‑up will follow, but the humidity should stay in check until the weekend.

The trade‑off for the dry, pleasant air is a lack of rain. Our next meaningful chance for showers won’t arrive until Monday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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