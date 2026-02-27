Monroe officers hospitalized after crash on Highway 74

MONROE, N.C. — Two Monroe police officers are in the hospital after a crash on Highway 74 Friday morning.

According to a release from the city of Monroe, both officers were responding to cardiac arrest call when they got into a multi-vehicle crash near Stafford Street.

Thankfully, the city says those injured officers are responsive.

Monroe Police are actively investigating the scene. The identities of the officers have not been made available.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the crash and if anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

