NC Highway Patrol Master Trooper killed in on-duty collision

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — Master Trooper Stein Davis, Jr. was killed during a crash that occurred while he was on duty early Sunday morning.

The NC Highway Patrol said Davis was involved in a single-vehicle crash and was pronounced deceased just after midnight.

Investigators said initial reports indicate he was driving his patrol vehicle while on duty when he lost control of his vehicle. Officials said he drove off the road and overturned in a swampy area near NC Highway 130.

The crash is still under investigation.

“Master Trooper Davis was a member of the 141st Basic Patrol School and served our state and the Robeson County area with distinction,” Highway Patrol officials shared on social media.

Officials said information on Davis’s memorial is forthcoming.

