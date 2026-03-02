Monroe pastor’s leadership celebrated on 30th anniversary at church

MONROE, N.C. — Union County Commissioners are honoring a Monroe pastor on Monday. Senior Pastor Osco Gardin Jr. is being celebrated for his 30 years of service at Historic Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

The resolution states, “…Gardin has been for many years and continues to be very involved as a leader in his community, and he has been recognized for his service and leadership to his community through the years in various ways.”

In February, Channel 9 highlighted Pastor Gardin during Black History Month. He turned a crime-ridden community into a thriving one that provides opportunities to kids.

He recently opened a STEM learning center through his nonprofit, New Covenant Community Development Center. He offers an after-school program to students from three local elementary schools.

