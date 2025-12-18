Monroe police arrest 2 in cooking oil theft scheme

MONROE, N.C. — A traffic stop by the Monroe Police Department at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of two men involved in a theft scheme targeting local businesses for used cooking oil. Officers discovered a substantial quantity of the oil inside a van with a fictitious license plate.

During the traffic stop, officers investigated the occupants of the van and found connections to a tampered grease container at Hathaway’s Fried Chicken, located at 1310 W. Roosevelt Blvd. The theft of used cooking oil has become an increasingly common crime due to its value in biodiesel production, leading to financial losses and operational disruptions for affected businesses.

Dante Miller, 30, of Concord and Marc Williams, 36, of New York, were subsequently arrested and charged with possession of burglar’s tools, felony larceny, injury to personal property and conspiracy to commit a felony. The investigation revealed that the pair was linked to multiple grease theft incidents in the Monroe area.Local businesses, such as Hathaway’s Fried Chicken, are increasingly becoming targets for these thefts, which can cause significant operational challenges. The stolen oil is often sold for its recycling value, contributing to the growing prevalence of this crime in recent years.

