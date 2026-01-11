Monroe police conducting investigation following death at hotel

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is conducting an investigation after a person died at a hotel.

Police responded to the scene at the Red Roof Inn at 608 W. Roosevelt Boulevard on Saturday evening.

Officials said police were on scene last night conducting the investigation, but that they have no further details to share.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the individual’s death.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

