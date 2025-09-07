Monroe Police Department sergeant dies at 66

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department announced on their Facebook page Sunday that Sergeant Smith died on Friday, Sept. 5.

On Friday, Sept. 12, a memorial service and military honors will be held at the Chapel of Gordon Funeral Service at 1904 Lancaster Avenue in Monroe.

Harold Norman Smith Jr. served in the United States Marine Corp for four years, worked for the Monroe Police Department and the Stanly County Sheriff’s Department for 28 years until he retired as Sgt. Detective with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Department.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie, his son Chad, his two sisters Catherine Kay, and many nieces and nephews.

