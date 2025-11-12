Monroe police K-9 finds fugitive hiding in sink cabinet

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe police K-9 helped officers find a wanted man hiding inside a bathroom sink cabinet Tuesday morning.

Hours later, another K-9 helped capture a second fugitive who tried to run from officers.

K-9 Bolo helped officers apprehend Quartez Sinea Bailey, 25, who was wanted for violating a release order and was tracked via an ankle monitor to a residence on Circle Drive. Later, K-9 Willy assisted in capturing Juan Manuel Aguilar-Garcia, 22, a fugitive from Sarasota County, Florida, who resisted arrest on E. East Avenue.

From left: Juan Manuel Aguilar-Garcia, Quartez Sinea Bailey

“Our K9s are a vital part of keeping both officers and the public safe,” said Chief of Police Rhett Bolen. “These incidents show the value of our K9 program in safely resolving dangerous situations and apprehending individuals who try to evade justice.”

Around 11:40 a.m., patrol officers responded to Circle Drive to locate Bailey. Officers found Bailey hiding inside a small cabinet beneath a bathroom sink after K-9 Bolo was deployed. Bailey was treated for minor injuries and taken to the Union County Detention Center on a $20,000 secured bond.

Later that day, officers from the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit located Aguilar-Garcia, who resisted arrest and attempted to flee. K-9 Willy was deployed to assist officers in gaining control of Aguilar-Garcia, who was then taken into custody and held on a $35,000 secured bond.

Both fugitives are now in custody at the Union County Detention Center, highlighting the effectiveness of the Monroe Police Department’s K9 units in maintaining public safety.

