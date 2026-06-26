MONROE, N.C. — A male suspect stole several pieces of high-value jewelry in a “snatch-and-grab” theft at Kay Jewelers in Monroe on Wednesday, around 6:45 p.m. The Monroe Police Department is asking for public assistance to identify the individual.

The theft occurred at the Kay Jewelers located at 3039 W. Highway 74. Investigators said the suspect ran off toward the Burlington Coat Factory area before officers arrived.

The Monroe Police Department has released surveillance images of the suspect, hoping someone may recognize him. The suspect has several distinct tattoos visible on his hands and wrists. Investigators believe these tattoos may help identify the individual.

Monroe Police seek suspect in Kay Jewelers theft (MPD)

The department is encouraging anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident to come forward. Information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

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