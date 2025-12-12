Monroe police warn residents about emails impersonating city boards

MONROE, N.C. — Residents in Monroe are receiving fraudulent emails and invoices that appear to impersonate the City of Monroe, according to Monroe Police Department. The department is urging residents to vigilant.

In a release on social media, police said victims have reported “emails that claim to be from boards and commissions, including the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment.”

Police said the city will never email, call, or text residents to demand payment, wire money, or request financial information in exchange for expedited board hearing or City services.

If you believe you have received a scam message, report the message to the Monroe Police Department.

