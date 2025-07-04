Monroe presents economic development check to Tyson Foods

MONROE, N.C. — The City of Monroe presented an economic development incentive check to Tyson Foods Inc. on Tuesday at the company’s Monroe facility, according to a release from the company.

This incentive is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to stimulate the local economy and support major employers in the area.

“Tyson Foods has shown commitment to Monroe with significant investment in their facility,” City Manager Mark Watson said. “We are proud to back this initiative with an incentive payment and truly value Tyson’s role as one of Monroe’s major employers.”

The presentation was attended by key city leaders as well as representatives from Tyson Foods.

This is the second incentive of ten planned for the year by Monroe City Council. The first incentive check was given to Charlotte Pipe and Foundry on June 24.

“Incentives are not just for new companies,” Teresa Campo, strategic projects manager for Monroe, said. “They are used to retain valued business, like Tyson, and ensure employment opportunities for the community.”

