MONROE, N.C. — The city of Monroe could become home to a major manufacturing hub.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the city is eyeing $100 million in incentives for Project Nickel.

Plans call for a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

If approved, Project Nickel would create 65 full-time jobs.

The council could vote on the incentives as early as tonight.

VIDEO: Solar cell manufacturing facility passes procedural hurdle despite neighbors’ concerns

Solar cell manufacturing facility passes procedural hurdle despite neighbors’ concerns

©2025 Cox Media Group