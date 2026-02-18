Monroe seeks public input for new Downtown Master Plan

MONROE, N.C. — The City of Monroe is hosting its first Downtown Master Plan Workshop Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dowd Theatre. The city said the plan will help guide major decisions from development, public spaces, mobility housing and overall downtown experience for years to come.

If you live, work, or visit Monroe, the city really wants your input.

Here’s how:

Providing feedback through the interactive Downtown map

Taking the Downtown Master Plan introductory survey

Click here to get involved.

The Downtown Master Plan process will take several months, and will include additional public workshops, surveys, and engagement opportunities.

VIDEO: Monroe asks people to conserve water amid significant drought

Monroe asks people to conserve water amid significant drought

©2026 Cox Media Group