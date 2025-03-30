Monroe teacher, coach recovers from pneumonia, comes off ventilator

MONROE, N.C. — A beloved teacher and coach at Monroe High School began battling a potentially deadly form of pneumonia in December. Now, she’s back home and on the road to recovery.

Tomara “TJ” Leverington, also known as Coach Lev at Monroe High School, has been a part of the school for more than 20 years. She teaches math and coaches soccer.

She said her students have helped her pull through, and she hopes to return next school year.

For now, she is in recovery. She returned home from the hospital earlier this month.

She had been on a ventilator for three months, she told Channel 9′ Glenn Counts. Though it’s a difficult task, she came off the ventilator this month.

Now, Coach Lev is rehabilitating and undergoing therapy. She said mental hurdles can be a part of the challenge.

“It’s a minor setback,” she said. “It gets me anxious, and I have a lot of anxiety, but were working with it and getting around it and getting used to the new Coach Lev. There are some modifications I’ll have to do. I’m looking forward to getting back to school, but I can’t push it.”

