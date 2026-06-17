Monroe votes to reaffirm support for I-77 toll project

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe City Council voted in favor of reaffirming their support for the Interstate 77 toll project during a special meeting Wednesday morning.

This comes as state lawmakers consider an amendment that could force anti-toll communities to pay back nearly $60 million in sunk costs to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. They also threatened to withhold key funding for street maintenance and future projects until they do so.

City leaders were told Monroe’s share could be more than $2 million.

However, some Mecklenburg County commissioners questioned the legality of the proposed amendment and accused some state leaders of using financial threats to pressure local governments.

Some councilmembers in Monroe agreed, calling the state’s proposed repayment plan a political move.

“To me, people are more important than any building, than any road,” Mayor Pro Tem Surluta Anthony said. “I think it’s a shame that you would be punished because you’re concerned about people’s quality of life.”

Others said reaffirming support for the project is about protecting taxpayers and area growth.

“It was important to Monroe that we should some type of support, not just for industries and our taxpayers, but for the region in general,” Councilmember David Dotson said.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the I-77 South toll lane project during its meeting Wednesday.

Whether the toll lane project returns depends on which communities show up and whether any others change their vote.

Mecklenburg County commissioners said Monday night they are standing by their original vote opposing the toll lanes. The county holds three of the CRTPO’s 74 votes.

Monroe will direct its CRTPO representative to support reconsideration of the plan.

A simple majority would be needed to bring the project back to life.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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