Monroe woman charged with animal cruelty after cats’ deaths

MONROE, N.C. — A 22-year-old woman from Monroe was arrested on Saturday morning after deputies opened an animal cruelty investigation into the deaths of her two cats.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services deputies began the investigation after receiving reports that one of Amorette Smith’s cats had died and the other was in such poor health due to neglect that it had to be euthanized.

During the investigation, deputies determined that Smith had failed to provide adequate care for the cats, including not supplying water while they were confined in a bedroom for over a week.

Veterinary specialists confirmed that the cause of death for both animals was directly linked to the lack of care, with extended deprivation of water being a significant factor.

Smith was charged with two counts of Felony Kill Animals by Starvation and was booked into the Union County Detention Center under a secured bond of $5,000, which she has since posted.

Amorette Smith

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with information related to the case to contact UCSO Animal Services at (704) 283-3789.

If you suspect an animal is being mistreated, you are encouraged to call the office or dial 911 to report it.

VIDEO: 49 miniature horses, 39 chickens seized amid Burke County animal cruelty investigation

49 miniature horses, 39 chickens seized amid Burke County animal cruelty investigation





©2025 Cox Media Group