Drug bust leads to arrest in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A drug bust led to the arrest of a man in Rowan County.

Last month, deputies with the county’s sheriff’s office launched a narcotics investigation at an apartment on Maple Avenue in Salisbury.

William Neely was then identified as the main drug dealer by the special investigations unit.

During a search warrant, investigators discovered cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Neely was then arrested. He’s now facing multiple drug-related charges.

VIDEO: Drug treatment center in Union County moves to be more accessible

Drug treatment center in Union County moves to be more accessible

©2025 Cox Media Group