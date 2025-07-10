Monumental Bridge construction begins after decade-long delay

CHARLOTTE — Construction of the Monumental Bridge will finally begin next week after nearly a decade of planning.

However, the more than $50 million bridge will not look like how it was planned.

Back in 2017, the city of Charlotte asked residents to vote on what the bridge should look like.

Ultimately, a design with fancy arches won, but the bridge was never built.

City leaders said the construction of the bridge was delayed due to extensive utility relocation. Now, it will be built without the arches to save costs.

Lane closures for construction are expected to start on Monday. It is supposed to be finished by 2028, 11 years after planning first began.

